New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,062 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of AFLAC worth $81,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.