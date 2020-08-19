New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.41% of Aptiv worth $86,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 18.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. 9,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.