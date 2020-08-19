New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Sempra Energy worth $81,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 693,442 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,711,000 after purchasing an additional 619,783 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after purchasing an additional 576,722 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 558,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,723,000 after acquiring an additional 455,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

