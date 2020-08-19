New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $64.84 Million Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.60% of ABIOMED worth $64,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in ABIOMED by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ABIOMED by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in ABIOMED by 71.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ABIOMED by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.41. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. ABIOMED’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

