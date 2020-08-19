New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $75.25 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Travelers Companies worth $75,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.24.

TRV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,580. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

