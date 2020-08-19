New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $79.27 Million Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $79,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.44. 8,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.91.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

