New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,215,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Splunk worth $84,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

Splunk stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.53.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,617,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

