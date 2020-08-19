New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Capital One Financial worth $68,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,742,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,096,000 after acquiring an additional 327,288 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. 28,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -176.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

