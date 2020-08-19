New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,340 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of AutoZone worth $85,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,232.88.

NYSE:AZO traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,206.20. 1,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,061.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

