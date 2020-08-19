NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of NewMarket worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NewMarket by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU opened at $373.33 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $505.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.89.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

