Newton (NEW) Market Cap Achieves $14.33 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and $650,146.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.01755932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00136209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

