NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $103.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00515814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000855 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,718,712,088 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.