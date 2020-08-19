NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 33,837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXRT opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

