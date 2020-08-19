NEXT Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.39 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market capitalization of $17.39 million and $290,968.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00536912 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 810.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000840 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002699 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.