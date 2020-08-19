NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $731,937.42 and $5,443.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,768.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.23 or 0.02483116 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000856 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00658458 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003963 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange.

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

