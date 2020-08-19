Nexus Achieves Market Cap of $16.44 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Nexus has a market cap of $16.44 million and approximately $148,811.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002151 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

