Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.97. 5,023,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,746. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

