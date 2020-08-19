NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.59. NIKON CORP/ADR shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 79,199 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on NINOY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. NIKON CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKON CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

