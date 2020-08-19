Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $22,786.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

