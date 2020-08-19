NIX Price Down 18.8% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $175,540.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $18.94 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,774.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.69 or 0.03462535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.02497799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00522667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00791932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00059004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00677330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

