Nkarta (ANNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ: ANNX) recently:

8/18/2020 – Nkarta is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Nkarta is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Nkarta is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Nkarta is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $29.71.

In other Nkarta news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,302,000 shares of company stock worth $22,134,000 in the last 90 days.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

