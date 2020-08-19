No BS Crypto Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $71,413.55 and approximately $234,125.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.05496393 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045790 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

NOBS is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.