NOIA Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $843,971.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and $843,971.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.20 or 0.05478414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045828 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,413,891 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.