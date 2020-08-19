Nomura (NMR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nomura (NYSE: NMR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2020 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

8/4/2020 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/1/2020 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

7/30/2020 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

7/30/2020 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

6/26/2020 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/24/2020 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Get Nomura Holdings Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,648,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 700,271 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,636,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 616,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.