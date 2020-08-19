Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268,585 shares during the quarter. Norbord makes up 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 5.84% of Norbord worth $108,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Norbord by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,890 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Norbord by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Norbord during the 1st quarter valued at $3,017,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norbord during the 1st quarter worth $2,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norbord by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSB. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Norbord from $44.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of Norbord stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 364,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Norbord Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.02, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

