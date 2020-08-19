Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $44.00 to $49.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Norbord stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 157,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,656. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Norbord in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

