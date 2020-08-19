North West Company Inc (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

North West Company Inc (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 385,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,172.0 days.

Shares of North West stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. North West has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

