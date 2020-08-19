Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.60. 499,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.