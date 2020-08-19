Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

