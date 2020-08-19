Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 249.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 476,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 643,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,131,612. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

