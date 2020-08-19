Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 5,000 Shares

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,231.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $774,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00.

Shares of NOVT traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,207. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. Novanta’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Novanta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novanta by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Novanta by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

