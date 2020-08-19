Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.18% of Novocure worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Novocure by 173.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 17.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Novocure by 83.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novocure by 7,771.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Novocure by 37.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $2,879,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,821 shares of company stock worth $4,144,663. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. 538,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,706. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 649.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

