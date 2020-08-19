NULS (NULS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.31 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and $19.31 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00141100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.01756780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00190552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 94,844,496 coins and its circulating supply is 82,767,597 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.