Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $42.75 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $125.42 million and $11.41 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $42.75 or 0.00363947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $648.41 or 0.05520451 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003554 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045640 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,934,055 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

