NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 854,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $22,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 263.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,108 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,787,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 894,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. TheStreet cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 880,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,172. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

