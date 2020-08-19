Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Stock Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 197.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

