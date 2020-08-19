NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.27.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $490.43. 12,586,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,607,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market cap of $298.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $499.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

