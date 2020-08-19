NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.27.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $492.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.51 and a 200-day moving average of $324.33. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

