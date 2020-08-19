NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2,053.2% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 255,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $97,074,000 after acquiring an additional 243,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BofA Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.27.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,278. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

