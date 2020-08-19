NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $518.00 price target on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $499.84 and last traded at $490.43, with a volume of 12521849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $493.48.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work from home and learn-at-home wave. The company is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. The company expanded NVIDIA GeForce NOW in the last quarter, which is expected to drive user base. Further, the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, its latest collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, in the near term, management expects a $100-million negative impact of the coronavirus menace on revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.27.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.51 and its 200 day moving average is $324.33. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

