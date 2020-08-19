NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,222.24

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4,222.24 and last traded at $4,197.05, with a volume of 29047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,145.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,614.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,328.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $71,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

