NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,974 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $36,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,769.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

