Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Richard Ruben Purchases 2,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Richard Ruben bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $10,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,217.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $707.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 621,763 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $2,616,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

