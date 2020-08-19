Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.70. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 123,443 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.42.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $238.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 11,041,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 145.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 605,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 358,603 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,895.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,202,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.