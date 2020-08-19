Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and $16,999.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.71 or 0.00226107 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. During the last week, Obyte has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000119 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000263 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001241 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

