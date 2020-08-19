Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to $7.55 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.70 to $7.55 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ocean Yield ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

CWXZF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. Ocean Yield ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

