Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce sales of $3.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.11 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $13.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $14.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.32 million, with estimates ranging from $38.09 million to $73.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

OCUL opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.57. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

