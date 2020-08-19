ODUWA (OWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $53,870.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002599 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $53,870.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,919.38 or 1.00895084 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002322 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000587 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00159449 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004637 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

