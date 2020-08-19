Odyssey (OCN) One Day Volume Tops $405,326.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $3.62 million and $405,326.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, CoinTiger and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.01771791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00190924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Huobi, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

