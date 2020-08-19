OKCash (OK) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $8,027.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,876.88 or 1.00834279 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002359 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000549 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00164872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004695 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,084,899 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

